O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 17,413 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $26,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 128,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $129.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

