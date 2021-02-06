O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 34,589 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

