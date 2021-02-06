O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,671 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 25,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 47.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.7% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Shares of V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

