O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 48,396 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

