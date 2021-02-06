O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after purchasing an additional 173,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.