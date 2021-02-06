Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $966,238.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $89,168.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,675 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 351,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,559,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,399. The firm has a market cap of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.