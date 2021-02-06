Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 173,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $966,238.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,489,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,013,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $89,168.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of OCSL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,399. The firm has a market cap of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
