OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.17

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $951,238.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.01123740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.94 or 0.06249545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00049894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OAX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

