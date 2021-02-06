Observer (OBSR) Market Cap Reaches $8.51 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $1.41 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.01123740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.94 or 0.06249545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00049894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

