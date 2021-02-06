Observer (OBSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.65 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00062022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.01177547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.49 or 0.06195200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

