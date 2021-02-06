Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Achieves $22.24 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. Obyte has a total market cap of $22.24 million and $96,534.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $29.50 or 0.00073098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

