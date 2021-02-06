Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $287.11 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $287.11 million and approximately $81.82 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.51 or 0.01174679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.09 or 0.06378806 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

