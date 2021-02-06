Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $284.98 million and $76.24 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00062605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.01126431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06514112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00020421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

