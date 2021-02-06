ODEM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24,730.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $24,730.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.35 or 0.01194493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.10 or 0.06526946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00052971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

