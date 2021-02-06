ODUWA Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 26% against the dollar. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $14,282.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,618.62 or 1.00151389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

