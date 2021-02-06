Offshift One Day Trading Volume Tops $67,472.00 (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Offshift has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004519 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $67,472.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,284.60 or 1.00117055 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063239 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

