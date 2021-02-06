OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $393.27 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One OKB coin can now be bought for $6.55 or 0.00017027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $393.27 million and approximately $176.04 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.22 or 0.01169561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,460.54 or 0.06391833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars.

