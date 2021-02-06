OKCash Trading 9.6% Higher This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $16,960.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,180.28 or 1.00218795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00030279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00057154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000236 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,007,177 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

