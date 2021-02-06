OKCash Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $20,768.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,574.78 or 1.00092240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,998,784 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

