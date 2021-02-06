Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,176,930 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $282.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -146.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

