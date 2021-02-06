OMG Network (OMG) Reaches One Day Volume of $828.81 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00012295 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $693.16 million and $828.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.14 or 0.00614796 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.