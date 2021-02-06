Omni Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $790,571.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00008373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00393087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,153 coins and its circulating supply is 562,837 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

