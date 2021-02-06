Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $3.20 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.20 or 0.00007905 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $751,782.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00397018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,153 coins and its circulating supply is 562,837 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

