Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $341,605.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 44.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 488.7% higher against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $240,905.95 and $341,605.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.01115870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.31 or 0.06438489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00049320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

