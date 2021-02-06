ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CEO Sells $7,372,650.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00.
ON24 stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 746,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,171. ON24, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.
ON24 Company Profile
