Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $65,199.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ooma by 504.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ooma by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $15.05 on Friday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

