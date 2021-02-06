Open Platform 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $96,098.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $96,098.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

