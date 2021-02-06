Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $65,807.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.01151046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.97 or 0.06321971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022708 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

