Open Predict Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.30 Million (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00003221 BTC on exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $362.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00063627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.01198101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.74 or 0.06362795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

