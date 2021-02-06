Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 204,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,814 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Open Text by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 81,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

