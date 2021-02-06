Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Financial Survey

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Open Text and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 3 6 0 2.50 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text currently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Open Text’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.18% 14.39% 5.77% American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -284.68% -18.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Text and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.11 billion 4.27 $234.23 million $2.80 17.41 American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A N/A -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Open Text beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also offers digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, ATOS International S.A.S., Capgemini Technology Services SAS, and Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

