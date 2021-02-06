Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.88 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $78.88 million and $1.46 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.96 or 0.00047735 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00178462 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00080306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00062676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00227863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

