OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) versus BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Head-To-Head Analysis

BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and OPKO Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.68 million N/A N/A OPKO Health $901.90 million 3.94 -$314.92 million ($0.41) -12.93

BriaCell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OPKO Health.

Profitability

This table compares BriaCell Therapeutics and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BriaCell Therapeutics N/A N/A -786.77% OPKO Health -9.79% -2.61% -1.80%

Volatility and Risk

BriaCell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BriaCell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of OPKO Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.9% of OPKO Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BriaCell Therapeutics and OPKO Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BriaCell Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

OPKO Health has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given OPKO Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than BriaCell Therapeutics.

Summary

OPKO Health beats BriaCell Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee for treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease, and vitamin D insufficiency; OPK88004, a selective androgen receptor modulator; and OPK88003, a once or twice weekly oxyntomodulin that is in Phase IIb trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It is also developing hGH-CTP, a once-weekly human growth hormone injection that completed Phase III clinical trial in partnership with Pfizer, Inc.; VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia. In addition, this segment develops and produces specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovers drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, it develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; commercializes food supplements and over the counter products; manufactures and sells products primarily in the generics market; and imports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products in a range of indications, including cardiovascular products, vaccines, antibiotics, gastro-intestinal products, hormones, and others. Additionally, the company operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. OPKO Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

