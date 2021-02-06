Opus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Opus has a market capitalization of $171,638.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opus has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opus

Opus is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars.

