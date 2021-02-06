Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,329 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Oracle worth $388,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 70.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.04. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

