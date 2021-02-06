Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

