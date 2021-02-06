Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.91. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (OGD.TO) (TSE:OGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$35.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

