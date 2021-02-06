Orbitcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $583,804.27 and $18.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.62 or 1.00200650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00030803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.01173470 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00299655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00221283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037190 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

