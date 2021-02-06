Orbs Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.38 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $36.80 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.72 or 0.01204208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.65 or 0.06523361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00054339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

