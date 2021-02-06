Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 13.8%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT) were down 13.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 1,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Orbsat alerts:

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. Orbsat had a negative return on equity of 295.76% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.

Orbsat Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's services and solutions enable its users to communicate, track assets and personnel, or request SOS assistance through satellite from anywhere. It offers satellite communications services globally through satellite over satellite based simplex data network.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.