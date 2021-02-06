Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Tops $51.44 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.44 million and $16.47 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.01151046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.97 or 0.06321971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022708 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,503,067 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

