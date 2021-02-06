Origin Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.13 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.50 million and approximately $20.13 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,334,085 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

