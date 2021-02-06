Origo (OGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $732,814.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. Origo has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $732,814.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

