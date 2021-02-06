Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OESX opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a P/E ratio of 263.07 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OESX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

