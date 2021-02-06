Orion Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $75.84 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00011183 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.84 million and $10.38 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00181711 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00062564 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00076145 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00223069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00044566 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

