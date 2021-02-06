ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Trading 4.9% Higher

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 1,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

About ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

