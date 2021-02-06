Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.54 and last traded at C$5.54. Approximately 324,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 504,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLA shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -45.41.

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.TO) (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

