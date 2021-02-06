Ormeus Cash Price Up 2% Over Last Week (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $1,435.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00396684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash (CRYPTO:OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

