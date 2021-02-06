OSA Token (OSA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,926.00

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded up 63.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OSA Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. OSA Token has a market capitalization of $129,760.48 and approximately $3,926.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.39 or 0.01183775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.06 or 0.06261712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00050432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014372 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en

OSA Token Token Trading

