Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

