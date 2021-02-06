Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.52. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.